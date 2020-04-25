Why we have yet to punish officers who assaulted woman – Police

Related News

The Osun State Police Command has spoken on why the police is yet to sanction officers who were caught on camera assaulting a lady while enforcing coronavirus lockdown in Iwo.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Tola Azeez was brutalised by police officers while reportedly trying to buy drugs at a pharmacy in Odo Ori Market in Iwo on Saturday.

The assault was caught on camera and circulated on social media.

The two police officers involved were later identified as Ikuesan Taiwo (AP No 251724) and Abass Ibrahim (Force number 509634).

This newspaper also reported how the action of the officers was condemned by the police authorities, the Osun State Government and the Oluwo of Iwo.

Pains:

On Wednesday, the victim spoke to journalists for the first time after her assault.

She said: “I am still under medical and psychological examination as the damage done to me physically, emotionally and psychologically are unquantifiable. I only pray to overcome the pains and the trauma in no distant time.”

She, however, expressed her displeasure over the position of Osun State police spokesperson on the matter.

“While it is commendable that the Osun State Commissioner of Police did set up an investigation panel to look into the matter and conducted an orderly room trial which I witnessed and provided oral evidence where a judgement was supposedly pronounced, they were pronounced dismissed.

“It is quite heartbreaking to listen to the PRO of the police force in the state on one of the radio stations where she said that investigation is yet to be concluded and decision not yet taken.”

Police speak

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Osun police command, Opalola Yemisi, explained to PREMIUM TIMES that the two officers are yet to be dismissed.

“The woman was present when they brought the officers to the commissioner. He was furious and said the officers stand dismissed,” he explained.

“Ordinarily, that is not the way it works, a paper must back that.

“An investigative team was set up, when they are done with their job, they will submit their recommendation to the commissioner. It is when it gets to our command that I can know the details.

“For now, we are yet to get the recommendation of the committee and the command will later send to necessary authorities that will carry out the appropriate sanction on the officers.”