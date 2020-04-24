Coronavirus: Why we converted Obasanjo’s donated building to doctors’ quarters – Governor

Related News

The Ogun State Government on Friday explained why it converted a former private home of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo to a doctors quarters.

Mr Obasanjo donated the building to the state government to be an isolation centre for coronavirus patients in Abeokuta.

Governor Dapo Abiodun explained the stance of the government at a press conference held in his Iperu private residence in Remo North Local Government Area of the state.

He was giving an update on the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown order.

He said the government appreciated Mr Obasanjo for the gesture. He, however, explained that the conversion of the building was as a result of “pressure from residents of the area, the majority of whom are elderly people, who expressed worry that placing the isolation centre in the community was a risk to their lives”.

The governor said he bowed to the pressure of the elderly, adding that “we got push-back from residents of the area, who claimed that majority of them are elderly persons. We have to listen to them”.

Face masks

Mr Abiodun said effective from May 1, residents of the state must compulsorily put on face masks in public adding that anybody caught without these would be arrested and subsequently taken to isolation centre for two weeks.

“From May 1, it is compulsory for residents to be wearing face mask. Anybody who fails to wear face mask will be arrested and taking to isolation centre for 14 days,” the governor said.

The governor also warned residents against the spreading fake news, adding that anybody found culpable in spreading fake news will be treated as a ‘saboteur’.