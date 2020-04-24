Akerelodu sacks aide for dereliction of duty

Rotimi Akeredolu
Rotimi Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has sacked Banji Adewumi, his Special Assistant on Youths and Students Affairs, for dereliction of duty.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olusegun Ajiboye, in a statement on Friday in Akure, said Mr Adewumi was relieved of his appointment because he abandoned his responsibilities.

“It was recently discovered that Adewumi has abandoned the office and his responsibilities for some months now, and that he is no longer resident in the country.

“Expectedly, his absence has made the office suffer serious neglect, which if left unattended to, may lead to incalculable damage in the relationship between the government and the students’ population,’’ he said.

READ ALSO: Why I joined politics – Buhari

Mr Ajiboye said the governor has approved the appointment of Ogunyemi Ojo, as his new Special Assistant on Youths and Students’ Affairs.

“The governor wishes the new appointee success in his job and urged him to see his assignment as a challenge to create a platform for robust relationship between the government and youths in the state,’’ he said.

(NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.