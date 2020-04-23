Coronavirus: Osun announces mandatory use of face mask in public

Related News

As a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Osun State Government has announced the mandatory use of face masks in public places effective from tomorrow, April 24.

The State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, who made this known in a statement released by his chief press secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Thursday in Osogbo, added that the decision was part of the resolutions reached by the South-west Governors at its virtual meeting last week.

Mr Oyetola noted that the states were the first to make the wearing of masks mandatory and that the regulation would remain in place till they get rid of the pandemic.

The governor, who warned residents against complacency, urged them to cover their noses and mouths with the mask whenever they step out of their homes.

Mr Oyetola said the sit-at-home order was still in place and that other precautionary measures of social distancing and regular washing of hands must be observed.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Nigeria currently has 873 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 197 persons discharged and 28 deaths.

As Nigeria grapples with containing the spread of the disease, the number of confirmed cases has continued to increase with Lagos topping the chat with the highest number of cases.