Coronavirus: Osun announces mandatory use of face mask in public

Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State.[PHOTO CREDIT: @GboyegaOyetola]
Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State.[PHOTO CREDIT: @GboyegaOyetola]

As a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Osun State Government has announced the mandatory use of face masks in public places effective from tomorrow, April 24.

The State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, who made this known in a statement released by his chief press secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Thursday in Osogbo, added that the decision was part of the resolutions reached by the South-west Governors at its virtual meeting last week.

Mr Oyetola noted that the states were the first to make the wearing of masks mandatory and that the regulation would remain in place till they get rid of the pandemic.

The governor, who warned residents against complacency, urged them to cover their noses and mouths with the mask whenever they step out of their homes.

Mr Oyetola said the sit-at-home order was still in place and that other precautionary measures of social distancing and regular washing of hands must be observed.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Nigeria currently has 873 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 197 persons discharged and 28 deaths.

As Nigeria grapples with containing the spread of the disease, the number of confirmed cases has continued to increase with Lagos topping the chat with the highest number of cases.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.