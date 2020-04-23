Oyo records first death from coronavirus – Governor

Related News

Oyo State has recorded its first death from coronavirus, an official has said.

A coronavirus patient died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Wednesday night, the governor said.

Governor Seyi Makinde made this announcement in a series of tweets Wednesday night.

He noted that the patient died before the result of the test showed he was positive.

Mr Makinde said, “The COVID-19 confirmation test for one suspected case came back POSITIVE.

“The patient died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, before his result came out today. Contact tracing has already commenced.”

The governor also said that the number of active cases in the state is now five “because one confirmed case has been transferred to Lagos State.”

“As reported earlier, one confirmed case was transferred to Lagos. So, there are currently five active cases in Oyo State.

“We thank APIN Health Initiatives who donated medical supplies, Aviel Apparel who offered their factory as the venue for the production of one million face masks, and all others who donated in cash and kind towards the government’s effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We urge the following categories of people who have not already done so, to call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 / 08095863000 / 08078288999 / 08078288800, for the ongoing drive through/walk through testing at Adamasingba Stadium.

“People who believe they could have come into contact with a COVID-19 case in Oyo State; people who returned to Nigeria from abroad within the last one month and their contacts; people with respiratory symptoms and healthcare workers who have been in contact with the high-risk groups, above.

“Please, keep following the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force. Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, regularly. Also, continue to maintain social distancing.

“Gatherings in Oyo State are limited to a maximum of ten persons,” Mr Makinde said.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, 17 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Oyo. Majority of the patients have recovered and have been discharged.