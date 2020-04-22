Lagos Begins Telemedicine For Coronavirus-Unrelated Health Issues

Related News

Following the rise of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Lagos State, the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) on Tuesday launched the ‘Eko Telemed’, a Telemedicine initiative to cater for Health issues not related to COVID-19 during the pandemic.

The Eko Telemedicine, which will kick off on Wednesday, would provide 24/7 health care to Lagos residents during the pandemic.

Emmanuella Zamba, the Director-General of LASHMA, said the Eko Telemed is an initiative of the government aimed at protecting citizens and reducing their risk of contracting the COVID-19 infection.

Mrs Zamba said residents would have access to highly-trained & experienced physicians for non-emergency primary care consultation via voice or video call from Wednesday, April 22.

She added the toll-free line would enable residents to converse with doctors in any of the four major languages in Lagos State – English, Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo.

The medical services will last for a period of eight weeks and only non-COVID-19 health issues will be accommodated.

Residents with health issues can dial the 08000EKOMED (08000356633) toll-free line for consultation.

“If further medical treatment is needed after due consultation with the medical doctors, non-coronavirus cases would be referred to designated Healthcare Providers under the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS) or preferred Healthcare Providers,” Mrs Zamba said.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) commenced its telemedicine outfit on April 4, to provide scheduled medical care for outpatients during the pandemic.

With telemedicine, the hospital hopes to reduce the number of people who visit the hospital as a way of curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.