Coronavirus: Lagos discharges nine more patients

Nine patients have been discharged from the Lagos State facilities following their full recovery from coronavirus infection, the government has said.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the update on Tuesday.

The discharged patients comprise five females and four males, including a foreign national.

The patients were discharged after testing negative to the coronavirus infection twice.

This brings the total number of discharged cases in the state to 107.

Lagos is the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria, with over half of the 665 confirmed cases in Nigeria and over half of the deaths recorded in the country.

As of Thursday, Lagos had 379 confirmed cases, 251 active cases, 107 discharged cases, two evacuated cases, three transferred cases and 16 deaths.

