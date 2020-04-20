Coronavirus: Ondo index case tests negative, to be discharged

Related News

The Ondo State Government on Monday said the index case of coronavirus in the state has tested negative to the virus and will soon be discharged.

“What this means is that the first patient of the ‘fatal’ infection is now completely healed and free to go home, indeed free to resume his normal life in service to our country,” the governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said an address to the residents of the state.

The patient is a military officer who arrived from India but was found with the virus on April 3 at the army barracks.

He was immediately admitted into the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) at Igbatoro road Akure, where he received treatment.

“On the 12th of April, the first follow up sample was taken as part of the medical review of the patient. The result came out negative on the 13th April,” Mr Akeredolu said.

“Not satisfied and in full compliance with the standard procedure of COVID-19 medical review, the second sample was taken on the Thursday the 16th April 2020 and the result came out again as negative.

“Due to the two consecutive negative results and his stable clinical condition, the patient is hereby declared fit for discharge. This is in line with the standard COVID -19 patient discharge criteria.”

However, it was learnt that the medical personnel who attended to him when he tested positive for the virus have been isolated for treatment.

Ten other persons who had contacts with him are also undergoing the mandatory 14 days quarantine in line with the disease control protocols.

The state is still grappling with another case which was discovered after a test was carried out at the Lagos airport.

The governor said the state’s COVID-19 team was providing intensive care to the two remaining cases.

“By the grace of God almighty, they will be well also,” he said.

Restrictions

The state government had earlier imposed restriction on movement between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. and had continued to enforce the ban on religious, political and social gatherings as measures to stem the spread of the virus.

As part of the agreements reached by governors of the South-west states, Mr Akeredolu has also announced the compulsory use of face masks in the state beginning from Friday, April 24.

As of Sunday, April 19, the total number of COVID –19 confirmed cases in Nigeria was 627.

Meanwhile, Mr Akeredolu has expressed concerns of how COVID – 19 was growing at an exponential rate in Nigeria, noting that it was unfortunate and disturbing.

“Concerns about this spread and expansion have dominated conversations among the Governors of the South-west region,” he said. “In all our reviews, the key indicators of the undesirable growth of COVID-19, which also constitute a great threat to our remedial efforts are: low level of compliance with the directives on social distancing as well as the interstate movement of people, goods and vehicles.

“To this end, all the six governors have adopted a joint additional protocol of control of the spread of the pandemic. These are the immediate closure of all the Entry Points of our six states; the compulsory wearing of nose masks by everyone coming out of their homes effective from Friday 24th April, 2020.

“That people involved in essential services or dealing in medicine, water and consumable items, in particular traders and market men/women should also wear nose masks while outside plying their trade.”