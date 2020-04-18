Coronavirus: Four more patients recover in Lagos

Related News

Four more patients have recovered from coronavirus infection in Lagos State and have been discharged from the state facilities on Saturday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said.

The recovered patients are three males and one female and were discharged after testing negative to the virus two consecutive times.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, who is also the COVID-19 Incident Commander in the state, gave the update on Saturday.

“Today, 4 more persons; 3 males and 1 female were discharged to join the society.

“The patients; 2 from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and 2 others from Onikan Isolation Centre have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities to 94,” he wrote.

Lagos State also recorded three deaths on Saturday, bringing the total deaths from COVID-19 to 13 in the state.

“Lagos has lost 13 people to #COVID19. Each person had a unique story and came from a different background. Today, we mourn them and recommit to doing all we can to slow the spread of #COVID19,” Mr Sanwo-Olu wrote.

He informed Lagosians that the risks of the virus are real and individuals should not take chances.

He urged citizens to play their parts in stalling the spread of the virus by practising social distancing, proper personal and hand hygiene.

As of Saturday, Lagos has 286 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 174 active cases, 94 discharged cases, two evacuated cases, three transferred cases and 13 deaths.