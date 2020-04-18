Robbery: Sleep with your eyes closed, Lagos police commissioner tells residents

Related News

The Lagos State government has reassured residents of its commitment to protecting lives and property, stressing that the responsibility will not be compromised.

The re-assurance came just as the State Police Command, acting on the orders of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stepped up its surveillance, following the panic generated by threat letters purportedly written to some communities by a faceless criminal group, “One Million Boys”.

The group allegedly threatened that it would carry out armed robbery attacks in some listed neighbourhoods.

The police described the group as “non-existent”, adding it had strengthened its surveillance across neighbourhoods.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who led squadrons of anti-robbery policemen to various tension-soaked communities on Friday, allayed residents’ fear, saying the criminal gang called “One Million Boys” had been disbanded in several operations.

Mr Odumosu said a new set of criminally minded people may be hiding under the gang’s name to scare the public, but he assured all that the police, in conjunction with other security agencies, would neutralise such threat.

He said: “Today, we have come out in full show of force to give you assurance that there’s nothing like ‘One Million Boys’; they are criminals. Be assured that Government is out to protect you. The police are out there to guarantee your safety and we are doing this in conjunction with soldiers, Navy, Air Force and Department of State Services (DSS) operatives.

“So, we are asking you not to panic. Go about your lawful engagements. When it is time for you to sleep, you should sleep without nurturing the fear that some faceless criminal gangs will come and attack you. Faceless people are sending letters around only to put fears in your mind. We will respond swiftly to any attack and we shall be patrolling round the State.”

Mr Odumosu gave out emergency numbers to call in case of armed robbery attacks and cautioned residents not to burn tyres on roads because such acts damage and pose health risks to children and the sick.

The numbers are: 09010512385, 09010512286, 09010512287 and 09010512288.

The police chief said the security agencies had been carrying out land and aerial surveillance to ensure the safety of residents during the lockdown imposed by the Federal Government to tackle the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Some of the areas visited by Mr Odumosu and his team of combat-ready policemen include Ikotun, Pako-Ijesha, Igando, Mushin, Surulere, Festac Town, Idimu, Ikeja, Ojodu, Berger, Ogba, Fadeyi, and Onipanu among others.