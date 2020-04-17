Covid-19: Oyo begins radio lessons for primary school pupils

Related News

The Oyo State Government on Friday said it will begin airing lessons in English Language and Mathematics on the radio for primary school pupils in the state from Monday.

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Nureni Adeniran, said the step fulfils a promise by the state government to reduce the negative impact of school closure on pupils as a result of COVID-19.

The state had earlier ordered the closure of all schools until after Easter. Governor Seyi Makinde, however, on Saturday announced that the schools will remain closed for another two weeks.

Mr Adeniran said there would be a broadcast of the interactive radio instruction initiative tagged ‘OyoSUBEB Learning-on-air’ on Oluyole 98.5 f.m, while a simulcast would be aired on Oke-Ogun 96.3 f.m and Ajilete 92.1 f.m.

He said the programme, which covers Basic 1-6, is part of the strategic efforts of the Makinde administration to keep pupils busy during the ongoing sit-at-home period.

“The programme is designed to start with the teaching of English Language and Mathematics, while we may include other subjects subsequently.

“The Programme would be on air from Monday, April 20, 2020 and would run every day, except on Sundays”.

According to the schedule made available by the Board, the lessons would air twice every-day from Monday to Saturday.

Details of the programme revealed that it would be broadcast on Mondays at 10 a.m and 4.05 p.m; Tuesdays 10.00a.m. and 4.30 p.m; Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and 4.05 p.m.

Other days are Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.; Fridays at 10 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., while on Saturdays pupils would enjoy the interactive programme at 12 noon and 5:00 p.m.

Mr Adeniran urged parents and guardians to ensure their children and wards pay attention to the educational programme and participate actively in the learning process.