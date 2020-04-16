Lagos Doctor Dies of Coronavirus

Related News

A 60-year medical doctor, Emeka Chugbo, on Wednesday died of coronavirus infection at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

He is the first doctor to die of COVID-19 in Nigeria, after contracting the virus from a patient he was treating at his private facility.

The confirmed case Mr Chugbo was treating died at his facility on April 4, who was the second death case in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, who gave the update of the second death on April 4 said “a COVID-19 patient; a 36-year old Nigerian male died in a private facility on 4th April 2020.”

Chris Bode, the Chief Medical Director, LUTH, confirmed the death to THISDAY on Wednesday, saying the deceased doctor was rushed to the hospital after showing signs of the disease.

“He was brought in late so there was no much we could do. He was a staff in LUTH years back before he went to join the private sector. We learnt he had COVID-19 patients in his facility that he was treating. He may have been exposed to the virus from there.

“His death has shown what health workers are exposed to in the course of treating COVID-19 patients. Our hearts are with his family in this trying time. It is a sad development for us.”

In a tribute to the deceased, Lawal Oyeneyin, who is also a medical doctor, said the late Mr Chugbo was a former senior resident of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in LUTH who left to set up his private practice in Lagos.

“He contracted the virus from privately managing a known COVID-19 patient. He later fell ill and was receiving care at his hospital. When his condition deteriorated he was referred to LUTH in severe respiratory distress. I remember Dr Chugbo was a known asthmatic.

“He was commenced on drugs but he did not really improved. He passed on Wednesday morning 15th April,” Mr Oyeneyin wrote.

He added that Mr Chugbo was a good friend who exhibited exemplary brilliance and showed empathy for his patients.