Coronavirus: Osun discharges six more patients

Osun_State_map
Osun State map

The Osun State Government has discharged six more Ivory Coast returnees diagnosed with coronavirus in the state.

They were discharged after they tested negative twice for the deadly virus, following their treatment.

The state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, made this known in a statement on Wednesday evening.

The latest report brings the total number of persons discharged in the state to 17.

“Another good news from our Isolation Centre, as six more COVID-19 patients have tested negative twice, in line with NCDC protocol. The patients who are among the 127 Ivory Coast returnees have been discharged to join their families.”

“This brings to 17, the number of cases that have tested negative twice and have been discharged after treatment in our State.”

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the state is now left with two patients receiving treatment at the state’s isolation centre.

“The remaining two patients at our facility are responding to treatment and it is our hope they will recover soon and be released to reconnect with their families.”

“Once again, I thank the people of Osun for your cooperation and sacrifice during this challenging period. I also appreciate all our health workers who have been working so hard to ensure we’re all safe.

“You’re our heroes and we can’t appreciate your sacrifices enough. God bless you all”, the governor wrote.

