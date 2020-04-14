UPDATED: Lagos records sixth COVID-19 death; eight recoveries

Related News

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, on Tuesday announced the sixth COVID-19 death in Lagos, as the total confirmed cases in the state hit 192.

Mr Abayomi, a professor, through his verified Twitter account, said the deceased was a 56-year-old Nigerian man, who recently returned from the U.S.

The announcement came two days after the state recorded its fifth coronavirus death.

He said the deceased died of COVID-19 related complications, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to six.

The commissioner urged residents to remain alert across the communities and obey instructions aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 infection.

He advised residents to call the state Ministry of Health’s emergency number 08000CORONA for any COVID-19 related issues.

Also on Tuesday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said eight persons have tested negative and ” fully recovered” from coronavirus at the state’s isolation centre in Yaba.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu

More great news today from our Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. 8 more people; 2 females and 6 males have tested negative and fully recovered from #COVID19. They have been discharged to return to their families.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from ou facilities to 69,” the governor said in a tweet via his official handle.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos has 192 confirmed cases; 120 of the cases are active, while 61 had recovered and been discharged.

Two of the patients had been evacuated from the country, while three were transferred to Ogun, their state of residence.

(NAN)