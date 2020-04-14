Oyo police arrest alleged killer of cleric

Related News

The police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a cleric with Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Imole, Agbeni, Ibadan, Grace Ajibola, after days of a manhunt.

Abegunde Olaniyi was arrested in Akure, Ondo State, where he allegedly fled after the crime.

The police commissioner in Oyo State, Sina Olukolu, on Tuesday, said the suspect allegedly killed Mrs Ajibola and used her ATM card to withdraw money from her bank account.

The Commissioner paraded the suspect at the Eleyele Police Command headquarters.

He said, “on 17th March, 2020 at about 1100hrs, one Mrs Grace Ajibola, an Evangelist with Christ Apostolic Church, (CAC) Oke Imole Agbeni, Ibadan was brutally attacked, robbed and killed in her residence at Oluyole area of Ibadan by one Abegunde Olaniyi.”

The police boss said the suspect, who had been running errands for the victim, hit her with a wooden object, strangulated her and stole her mobile phone and three ATM cards.

He said the suspect had discovered about N2 million in the victim’s bank account when sent to withdraw money for her with her ATM from a bank in Apata Area, Ibadan.

The police commissioner said as soon as the incident was reported at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) office, a team of operatives embarked on an investigation and later arrested the suspect in his hideout in Akure, Ondo State.

Mr Olukolu said the suspect had confessed to the crime and explained in detail how he had already withdrawn N120, 000 from the victim’s bank account before he was arrested.

He said one Tecno cell phone and two ATM cards belonging to the victims and the wooden object that the suspect used to hit the victim were recovered.

The suspect, while speaking with journalists at the event, said he could not explain what came over him on that fateful day.

“That day, I was sent to withdraw money for her with her ATM card. Having discovered a huge amount of money in her account, I decided to murder her and take possession of the money.”

The Commissioner of Police said the press briefing was called to announce the arrest of suspected armed robbers, criminal receivers, kidnappers and impersonators operating in the state.

Mr Olukolu called on the people of the state to support the police with credible information to assist the security agency in curbing the activities of criminals in the state.