Coronavirus: Six more patients recover in Lagos

Six more patients have recovered from coronavirus, after treatment, in Lagos State and have been discharged accordingly, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state governor, has announced.

Mr Sanwo-Olu gave the update on Monday via his Twitter handle.

The newly discharged patients comprise five males and one female. They were discharged after testing negative to the infection twice, he said.

“Today, 6 more persons; 1 female and 5 males have been discharged from IDH, Yaba, after their full recovery and testing negative twice to COVID19. This good news brings the number of patients who have been managed and discharged from our facilities to 61.

“For us, this is indicative of our will power to triumph in the war against #COVID19. We won’t be deterred until victory is achieved.

“I thank you all for your continued perseverance especially at this critical time. This sacrifice of ours, I am most certain will not be in vain,” he tweeted.

A total number of 11 patients have recovered and have been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital in the last 24 hours. This brings the total recovered cases to 61 in Lagos State.

As of Monday, Nigeria has 323 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 85 discharged patients and 10 deaths.

Lagos State remains at the top of the chart, with 179 confirmed cases, followed by the Federal Capital Territory which has 56 confirmed cases.

At the time of this report, Lagos has 179 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 108 active cases, 61 discharged cases, two evacuated cases, three transferred cases and five deaths.