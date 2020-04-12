Lagos records another death from coronavirus

Related News

Lagos State has recorded another death from the coronavirus, an official has said.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on Sunday.

The death came hours after the state discharged an 11-year old patient and three others following their full recovery from coronavirus infection.

Mr Abayomi said the confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state have risen to 177, out of whom 50 have recovered while deaths have risen to five.

“11 new cases of COVID19 infection were confirmed in Lagos on 11th of April, 2020. Total number of COVID19 cases so far discovered in Lagos State has risen to 177.

“The Good news is that 4 COVID19 patients were discharged following full recovery. With the latest development, numbers of discharged COVID19 Lagos patients now stand at 50,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

“Unfortunately, Lagos recorded another death from COVID19 related complication bringing numbers of such sad occurrence to 5,” he added.

He did not provide further details on the death.

Mr Abayomi said an early test for COVID-19 infection should be carried out on potential patients, followed by a prompt commencement of treatment for those who test positive.

Lagos remains the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria. Its five deaths are among the total 10 deaths recorded from coronavirus across Nigeria where the total number of confirmed cases is 318.