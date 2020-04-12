Fire razes radio station

A radio transmitter, studio equipment and office materials were destroyed on Saturday when a radio station, Agidigbo Radio, was gutted by fire in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The online radio station, which belongs to an Ibadan-based radio presenter, Oriyomi Hamzat, is located along the Iwo-Ibadan Road in Monatan area of Ibadan.

There was no one in the station when the fire started, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The Director, Oyo State Fire Service, Moshood Adewuyi, said his officers were alerted of the fire around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

He said the officials were mobilised to the scene immediately they were alerted.

“It is true that the studio of the online radio station caught fire this morning; the place was under locks and keys on the arrival of our men.

“None of the workers of the radio station was around at the time of the outbreak. You know, a studio is always padded with foam. That aggravated the fire,” the official said in a statement.

Mr Adewuyi said no one died from the fire although one person was injured. He also confirmed that the broadcast equipment was destroyed.

“The transmitter, the studio equipment, and office materials at the station were damaged by the inferno.

“The people around there alerted us around 11 a.m. One man was electrocuted. But, thank God, it was not much.

“What happened was that as soon as our men arrived at the scene, we directed our control room to instruct the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company to cut power supply to the area.

“Without getting supply from us, they restored power supply to the area. Majority of the people were already wet, and you know, water is a conductor of electricity. But thank God there was no casualty,” he said.

