Police arrest inspector who extorted N40,000 from motorist

The police in Lagos State said they have arrested one of their officers who was caught on camera extorting money from a motorist.

The Punch newspaper in a news report, Saturday night, quoted the police spokesperson in Lagos State, Bala Elkana, as saying, “We have seen the video and the inspector has been arrested.”

Mr Elkana, according to the Punch, said the police is investigating the extortion which was captured in a video posted on Twitter on Saturday.

“He (the officer) will be subjected to internal disciplinary proceeding known as Orderly Room Trial,” the police spokesperson said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the officer, Taloju Martins, alongside other police officers ‘arrested’ the unidentified victim and confiscated his car on Friday along Ago Palace Road, Okota, apparently for violating the Lagos State government stay-at-home order to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He was allegedly forced to pay N40,000 before he could get back his car.

The inspector, said to be the station officer at the Ago Police station, Okota, is seen in the video collecting wads of naira notes in N1,000 denomination, and counting them to confirm how much the money was.

The video was posted on Twitter by Ruggedman (@RuggedyBaba), a Nigerian actor and rapper.

“I went to the bank and withdrew 40k and gave him, then he released my key for me. Unknown to him I recorded him,” the victim was quoted in the Twitter post as saying.