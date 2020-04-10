Ekiti lawmakers offer April salaries to fight coronavirus

Ekiti house of assembly
Ekiti house of assembly

As part of measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in Ekiti, members of the State House of Assembly have pledged their April salaries to support the state government.

The gesture by the lawmakers was in addition to their individual palliative initiatives in their constituencies.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Yemisi Ayokunle, made the disclosure in a statement made available to journalists on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Mrs Ayokunle said the lawmakers were also ready to give their support in other areas such as necessary legislation to fight the virus.

The committee chairman commended Governor Kayode Fayemi and his team for the various stimulus packages which had been implemented to ease the effects of the stay -at- home directive.

She, however, appealed to the people to adhere strictly to the lockdown order by government as well as keep to the social distancing directive and regular hand washing measures offered by medical experts to stay free of the pandemic.

“As lawmakers and representatives of our constituents, we assure the people of our support at all times,” she said.

(NAN)

