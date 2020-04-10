Coronavirus: Seven more cases recover in Lagos

Related News

Seven more patients have been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, following their recovery from coronavirus, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced.

“I bring you more good news from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Today, 7 more patients; 3 females and 4 males were discharged to reconnect with the community after a full recovery and having tested negative twice consecutively for COVID19,” he tweeted Friday.

“This brings to 46, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Yaba facility. So far, we have had 100 percent recovery from the COVID19 cases we have admitted and managed at our isolation facilities.”

“While we celebrate our successes, let us note that Social Distancing is important & non negotiable in the war against COVID19. Stay at home, observe good personal hygiene and adhere strictly to advice from our health experts,” he tweeted.

As of Friday, Lagos State had 158 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 107 active cases, 46 recoveries, two evacuated cases and three deaths.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, announced on Thursday that the state would commence ‘community active case search’ for two weeks.

The search, which will be a house to house identification, will help in detecting possible cases of Covid-19 in the state, the commissioner said.

He added that health workers will move from house to house to administer electronic questionnaires to citizens bordering on the symptoms of Covid-19. Lagosians are urged to accord the health workers full cooperation.