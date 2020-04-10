Coronavirus: Seven more cases recover in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; addressing journalists after the State Security Council meeting at Lagos House, Marina, on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Behind him are (L-R): Director, Department of Security Service (DSS), Mr. Abdulfatai Sanusi; Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu; Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, Apapa, Commodore Ibrahim Aliyu Shettima and Commander, 651 Base Services Group, Nigerian Air Force Base, Ikeja, Air Commodore Rasaq Olanrewaju.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; addressing journalists after the State Security Council meeting at Lagos House, Marina, on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Behind him are (L-R): Director, Department of Security Service (DSS), Mr. Abdulfatai Sanusi; Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu; Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, Apapa, Commodore Ibrahim Aliyu Shettima and Commander, 651 Base Services Group, Nigerian Air Force Base, Ikeja, Air Commodore Rasaq Olanrewaju.

Seven more patients have been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, following their recovery from coronavirus, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced.

“I bring you more good news from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Today, 7 more patients; 3 females and 4 males were discharged to reconnect with the community after a full recovery and having tested negative twice consecutively for COVID19,” he tweeted Friday.

“This brings to 46, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Yaba facility. So far, we have had 100 percent recovery from the COVID19 cases we have admitted and managed at our isolation facilities.”

“While we celebrate our successes, let us note that Social Distancing is important & non negotiable in the war against COVID19. Stay at home, observe good personal hygiene and adhere strictly to advice from our health experts,” he tweeted.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Lagos residents violate lockdown to exercise

As of Friday, Lagos State had 158 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 107 active cases, 46 recoveries, two evacuated cases and three deaths.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, announced on Thursday that the state would commence ‘community active case search’ for two weeks.

The search, which will be a house to house identification, will help in detecting possible cases of Covid-19 in the state, the commissioner said.

He added that health workers will move from house to house to administer electronic questionnaires to citizens bordering on the symptoms of Covid-19. Lagosians are urged to accord the health workers full cooperation.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.