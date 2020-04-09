COVID-19: Oyo impounds 36 trailers, articulated vehicles for flouting restriction on movements [PHOTO]

The OYRTMA impounding the trailers and vehicles for disobeying Oyo State government's restriction order
The Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA) on Thursday said it has impounded 36 trailers and other articulated vehicles for flouting the stay-at-home order in the state.

The agency said it seized the vehicles during its routine operations and surveillance in the state.

Governor Seyi Makinde had earlier ordered a 7 p.m-6 a.m curfew in the state as part of efforts to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

The OYRTMA Chairman, Akin Fagbemi, said the 36 vehicles were impounded between Wednesday last week and this Wednesday for violating the restriction of movement order in the state.

“These articulated vehicles were seen conveying hundreds of persons as against the approved food items, pharmaceuticals and other essentials without any official permit or convincing reasons.

“These acts negate efforts by the Oyo State Government to mitigate the spread of the novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) through inter and intra State vehicular movements and influx of foreign persons into the State”.

Mr Fagbemi warned companies and drivers of articulated trucks, who engage in such acts, adding that any vehicle impounded shall be made to face the full wrath of the laws of the state.

