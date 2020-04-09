COVID-19: Oyo Correctional Service no longer accepting inmates -Official

Related News

The Nigerian Correctional Service, Oyo State Command, says it no longer accepts new inmates into any of its facilities in the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, Anjorin Olarewaju, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ibadan.

Mr Olarewaju said that various measures had been put in place to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in all correctional facilities in the state.

He said the service had consequently embarked on fumigation of the centres cells and wards.

He said that with the state government’s help, the command had procured Aqua drums with tap outlets stationed inside and outside of the facilities with which both inmates and staff wash their hands.

According to Mr Olarewaju, the Oyo State Government also assisted the service with liquid hand-wash soaps, hand sanitizers, gloves, cartons of Hypo Super-bleach, washing bowls, cartons of Dettol and packs of nose masks.

“Staff coming into the facilities are checked with infrared thermometer and must wash their hands at the gate to bring to the barest minimum the possibility of infecting the inmates.

“Adequate sensitisation and orientation of staff on how to prevent contracting the virus has also been put in place since they are the only contacts the inmates have with the outside world,” he said.

He said that although the facilities were congested, the compliance of the social distancing directives would not be necessary “since no new inmates are coming into the centre to infect them with the virus.”

Mr Olarewaju said the situation in the correctional facilities was that the inmates were already quarantined, saying “since the outbreak of this virus, external access to them has been stopped.”

(NAN)