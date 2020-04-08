Lockdown: Lagos Police Impounds Over 600 Vehicles, Arrests 78

Related News

The Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday said it arrested 78 suspects for violating the stay-at-home order of the government.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos State police spokesperson, said this is a statement released on Wednesday.

“The suspects were arrested playing football on major streets and having group exercise in large number, thereby neglecting the principles of social distancing.”

This is an offence punishable under Section 58 Public Health Law Cap P16 Laws of Lagos State, 2015, he said.

Mr Elkana said the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state including Bush street, Gbagada Expressway, Ogudu, Iyana Iba, Ojo Road, Ebute Metta, Asimowu Street, Itire, and Ajegunle.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police said the suspects were arraigned in Chief Magistrate Court Yaba on one count charge of violating the social distancing directives of Lagos State Government contrary to Regulation 8(1)( a) &(b) and 17(1)(i) of Lagos State Infectious Disease (Emergency prevention) Regulation 2020.

While 73 of the suspects pleaded guilty, three pleaded not guilty. The suspects were convicted and sentenced to 14 days mandatory isolation and 30 days of community service.

“The Court ordered that all the suspects should be kept in Government Isolation Centres for 14 days and thereafter serve one month community service. The three suspects who pleaded not guilty will after observing the 14 days isolation, be brought to Court for trial, ” he said.

Mr Elkana added that over 600 vehicles have been impounded since the commencement of the lockdown enforcement in Lagos State.