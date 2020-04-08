Coronavirus: Civic groups request to monitor food distribution to pupils during lockdown

Related News

A group of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has requested to monitor the distribution of food by the federal government to households who have children in public schools.

The government had said it would continue to distribute food to the current beneficiaries of its Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP) even though the schools are shut due to the coronavirus disease.

In a communiqué they jointly issued on Wednesday, nine groups said they would like to monitor the distribution to ensure effectiveness and accountability.

The organisations are Actionaid International, Nigeria, Action Health Incorporated, Centre for Women’s Health and Information (CEWHIN), Connecting Gender for Development (COGEN), Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), Girl Child Concerns (GCC),Nigerian Popular Theatre Alliance (NPTA), The Education Partnership Centre (TEP CENTRE) and Women Consortium of Nigeria (WOCON).

They said they will work with state governments, community-based groups and individuals to carry out the monitoring exercise.

The group said the exercise would complement the efforts of government and that they would share their findings at different levels for learning and decision-making purposes.

“We call on government at different levels to see this support as action for the common good of the Nigerian people and therefore be receptive to the participation of Civil Society Organisations in the national, state and local government level committees set up to plan and implement the COVID-19 related interventions.

“With the support of the MacArthur Foundation, our interventions in the past three years have contributed immensely to the progress recorded so far in the different aspects of the programme including model development and implementation, food supply and distribution, fund allocation/effective resource use (food quantity/quality), community awareness, participation and ownership, monitoring systems, collaboration and general administration of the HGSFP.”

The group recalled that President Mohammed Buhari in a national broadcast on March 29 regarding government’s response to the global pandemic coronavirus, had stated that government has “…provided an initial intervention of N15 billion to support the national response as we fight to contain and control the spread.”

It further quoted the president saying: “…although schools are closed, I have instructed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to work with State Governments in developing a strategy on how to sustain the school feeding programme during this period…”

The organisations applauded the steps that government at different levels have taken in terms of technical, financial and social response to coronavirus, saying earmarking an initial sum of N15 billion to support the fight against the pandemic is a significant contribution that puts Nigeria among countries giving the pandemic the serious attention it deserves.

“However, it is important to put in place accountability structures and measures that will ensure that the full value of this significant investment is realised. It is with this background that we call on the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, and all the state governors, their cabinet members and the entire government architecture to re-commit themselves to the fight against corruption even as we battle the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The role of citizens in the effective management of state affairs cannot be over-emphasised; therefore the current global pandemic calls for the involvement of all stakeholders in shaping and finding solutions.”