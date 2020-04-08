COVID-19: Police arraign six for allegedly flouting Osun restriction order

Police officers used to illustrate the story (Photo Credit: Cfr.org)
An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun State on Wednesday arraigned six persons for allegedly failing to comply with government’s stay-at-home order aimed at checking the spread of the coronavirus.

The defendants are Kunle Omisakin, 45; Adesiyan Lateef, 18; Adediran Abidemi, 35; Ajayi Segun, 30; Yekinni Taiwo, 18 and Dominic Sunday, 25.

The Prosecutor, Sunday Osanyintuyi, an inspector, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Sunday at about 8:30 am at Sabo-Iremo area of Ile-Ife.

Mr Osanyintuyi said the defendants without excuse failed to comply with a restriction order aimed at checking the spread of COVID-19.

He added that the offence contravened Section 17(1) of the Quarantine Act Q2, Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004, and the Public Health Law of Osun, 2002.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of disobedience.

The Defence Counsel, Modupe Olufemi, applied for bail for the defendants, pledging that they would provide reliable sureties.

The magistrate, Joseph Owolawi, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N100,000 with one surety each in like sum.

Mr Owolawi added that the sureties, who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, must also swear to an affidavit of means as well as produce three recent passport photographs each.

He adjourned the case till May 15 for hearing.

(NAN)

