Coronavirus: Lagos discharges another patient, total recovery now 32

The Lagos State Government on Thursday announced that another female patient has recovered from coronavirus infection and has been discharged from the state’s isolation facility.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State governor said the patient was discharged after having two consecutive negative tests.

“I announce with immense joy, the discharge of another patient (a female) who has fully recovered from our facility at Yaba. This brings to 32, the number of patients we have successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.

“I look forward to sharing more great news in the coming days. This is indicative of the successes we are recording in our offensive against COVID19. We are resolute in our resolve, we have the upper hand, we are winning and victory is surely ours,” the governor announced.

This brings the total cases of recovery to 32 in the state and 36 nationwide.

As of Tuesday, Lagos has 120 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 84 active cases, 32 discharged cases, two cases evacuated and two deaths recorded.

Mr Sanwo-Olu further urged Lagosians to be law-abiding and comply with the directives of health experts including social distancing and proper hygiene.