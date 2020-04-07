Coronavirus: Lagos discharges another patient, total recovery now 32

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; addressing journalists after the State Security Council meeting at Lagos House, Marina, on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Behind him are (L-R): Director, Department of Security Service (DSS), Mr. Abdulfatai Sanusi; Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu; Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, Apapa, Commodore Ibrahim Aliyu Shettima and Commander, 651 Base Services Group, Nigerian Air Force Base, Ikeja, Air Commodore Rasaq Olanrewaju.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; addressing journalists after the State Security Council meeting at Lagos House, Marina, on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Behind him are (L-R): Director, Department of Security Service (DSS), Mr. Abdulfatai Sanusi; Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu; Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, Apapa, Commodore Ibrahim Aliyu Shettima and Commander, 651 Base Services Group, Nigerian Air Force Base, Ikeja, Air Commodore Rasaq Olanrewaju.

The Lagos State Government on Thursday announced that another female patient has recovered from coronavirus infection and has been discharged from the state’s isolation facility.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State governor said the patient was discharged after having two consecutive negative tests.

“I announce with immense joy, the discharge of another patient (a female) who has fully recovered from our facility at Yaba. This brings to 32, the number of patients we have successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.

“I look forward to sharing more great news in the coming days. This is indicative of the successes we are recording in our offensive against COVID19. We are resolute in our resolve, we have the upper hand, we are winning and victory is surely ours,” the governor announced.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Lagos governor Sanwo-Olu tests negative

This brings the total cases of recovery to 32 in the state and 36 nationwide.

As of Tuesday, Lagos has 120 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 84 active cases, 32 discharged cases, two cases evacuated and two deaths recorded.

Mr Sanwo-Olu further urged Lagosians to be law-abiding and comply with the directives of health experts including social distancing and proper hygiene.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.