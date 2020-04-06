Coronavirus: Lagos discharges two female patients

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (middle); Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu (left) and Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, Apapa, Commodore Ibrahim Aliyu Shettima (right), during a media address after the State Security Council meeting at Lagos House, Marina, on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (middle); Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu (left) and Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, Apapa, Commodore Ibrahim Aliyu Shettima (right), during a media address after the State Security Council meeting at Lagos House, Marina, on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

The Lagos State Government says an additional two female patients who had Coronavirus disease have been discharged.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a statement that the patients were discharged on Monday, after they tested negative for two consecutive times.

“I have more great news for you from our Infectious Disease Hospital. Today, additional two female patients have recovered fully, having tested negative twice consecutively. They have been discharged from the facility.

“With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 31 people that have fully recovered from COVID-19 in Lagos and discharged to join the community.

“We are full of appreciation to the frontline health workers, working hard during this difficult time. Their successful strides in this war against COVID-19 bring us joy and hope,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

The COVID-19 Incident Commander enjoined citizens to continue to listen and obey health advisories issued by the health experts as they coordinate resources to beat COVID-19.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that we have the upper hand in this war. We are winning and we will eventually win,” he said.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.