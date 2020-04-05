Lagos records second death from COVID-19

Related News

Nigeria has now recorded five deaths from coronavirus infection after Lagos State recorded another death on Saturday.

Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, gave the update of the second death in the state on Sunday.

“We lost a COVID19 patient; a 36 year old Nigerian male who died in a private facility on 4th April, 2020. Total number of COVID19 patients who have died are now 2,” he wrote on Twitter.

The second death was recorded one day after the state recorded its first death.

Lagos State, which had a perfect record of successful treatment of coronavirus patients, from admission to recovery and discharge, recorded the two deaths within two days.

The first death was a 55-year-old patient who died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) on Friday, while being treated for renal infection, unknown to the doctors that he had COVID-19 infection.

The patient had a travel history to the Netherlands, but this was not disclosed to the doctors, Mr Abayomi had said.

“The deceased was 55 year old Nigerian; male who lived in Holland but returned to Lagos 2 weeks ago. He had a kidney transplant 7yrs ago and also diabetic.”

“He was on strong immune suppression drugs for the kidney transplant. He was admitted on the night of April 2nd, 2020 on presumption of complications from the kidney transplant.”

“He did not provide full account of his travel history or medical circumstances to the attending doctors in keeping with global trend and to enable guided treatment for #COVID19 related vulnerability due to severe underlying ill health.

“He however demonstrated some signs of an upper respiratory chest infection. He later tested positive for #COVID19 but died early hours of April 3rd, 2020 from a cardiac arrest. May his soul rest in peace,” the commissioner explained.

On Sunday, he did not provide such elaborate details about the second death.

As of Sunday, the total death from coronavirus in Nigeria is five, with the first death being that of Suleiman Achimugu, the former Managing Director of the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC), who died on March 22.

Meanwhile, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor and COVID-19 Incident Commander, while giving an update on Sunday, said it is sad that the state has recorded another death, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Lagos State to two.

“Although, there is a strong indication that the state is winning the battle against the disease, which is ravaging several countries across the world, but we need to remain steadfast and aggressive to curtail the spread,” he said in a statement his office sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

“We will do our best to make sure that other patients at the facility receive the best of care and attention so that they can return home to join their families and the community soonest,” he said.

He enjoined Lagosians to keep safe social distance, avoid large gatherings and keep a good hygiene to help the state combat the spread of the virus.

As of Sunday evening, there were 224 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, with 27 patients discharged and five deaths.