Lockdown: Ogun records maximum compliance on day one

The first day of the two-weeks lockdown order to curb the spread of the ravaging coronavirus recorded maximum compliance in Ogun State on Saturday as residents kept to the rules.

The residents stayed indoors, a PREMIUM TIMES monitoring of major areas of the state showed.

Major roads were deserted, except for a few motorists who were on essential duties. A few petrol stations opened for operations, but recorded low patronage.

At some of the petrol stations visited across the state, attendants were seen sleeping, while markets were also totally shut down.

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrinson, led other security chiefs in monitoring the lockdown and expressed satisfaction on the compliance, adding that residents have lessened the burden of security operatives with their level of compliance.

“I want to mostly thank the citizens of Ogun State for showing their sense of being civil, their sense of (being) law abiding. They have lessened the burden of the security agencies. I am here with the director of SSS, commandant of the civil defense and other security organisations,” he stated.

“We are in the monitor deal. We have not had any cause to chase after any citizen, as it is now. So, I want to appreciate them and I want them to continue in this high spirit until it is over. So far, the compliance level is totally satisfactory.

“So I am happy that they have collaborated with us without allowing us to go after any of them. The compliance level – I am pleased and satisfied with it. The message I have for them is that the government has created a window from Tuesday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.”

The police chief said even at the window permitted for movement, residents would still be monitored.

“Remember, in my last interview, I told you we are going to be polite. We don’t want to subject them to mental torture because we are passing through a very difficult time. We must give them an enabling environment to comply and cooperate with the security agencies,” Mr Ebrinson said.