Coronavirus: LUTH introduces telemedicine to cater for outpatients

Following the increase in the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has introduced telemedicine to provide medical care for outpatients during the lockdown period.

This development was contained in a notice circulated by the hospital management.

Outpatients who have already been attending or are registered in the clinics are enjoined to explore the hospital’s teleconsultations options provided.

The hospital provided guidelines on how outpatients can contact doctors regarding their routine care during this period, except for emergencies.

Outpatients are patients who visit a hospital for diagnosis, checkups and treatments but are not hospitalised, the access medical care without staying at the hospital overnight.

Telemedicine is the remote treatment of patients through electronic communication.

With telemedicine, LUTH said it hopes to reduce the number of people who visit the hospital which will also help to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Here is the official circular:

As of 10:30 p.m. on Friday, the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria rose to 210, with 25 people discharged so far and two deaths.

Lagos now has 109 cases, FCT – 41, Osun – 22, Oyo – 8, Edo- 7, Akwa Ibom – 5, Ogun – 4, Kaduna – 4, Bauchi – 3, Enugu and Ekiti, two each, while Ondo, Rivers, and Benue have one case each.