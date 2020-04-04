Coronavirus: LUTH introduces telemedicine to cater for outpatients

Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH]). [PHOTO CREDIT: The Guardian Nigeria]
Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH]). [PHOTO CREDIT: The Guardian Nigeria]

Following the increase in the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has introduced telemedicine to provide medical care for outpatients during the lockdown period.

This development was contained in a notice circulated by the hospital management.

Outpatients who have already been attending or are registered in the clinics are enjoined to explore the hospital’s teleconsultations options provided.

The hospital provided guidelines on how outpatients can contact doctors regarding their routine care during this period, except for emergencies.

Outpatients are patients who visit a hospital for diagnosis, checkups and treatments but are not hospitalised, the access medical care without staying at the hospital overnight.

Telemedicine is the remote treatment of patients through electronic communication.

With telemedicine, LUTH said it hopes to reduce the number of people who visit the hospital which will also help to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Here is the official circular:

As of 10:30 p.m. on Friday, the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria rose to 210, with 25 people discharged so far and two deaths.

Lagos now has 109 cases, FCT – 41, Osun – 22, Oyo – 8, Edo- 7, Akwa Ibom – 5, Ogun – 4, Kaduna – 4, Bauchi – 3, Enugu and Ekiti, two each, while Ondo, Rivers, and Benue have one case each.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.