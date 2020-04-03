One dead in multiple-vehicle crash in Lagos

Related News

A man has lost his life in an accident involving multiple vehicles in Lagos, an official has said.

The accident occurred along Apapa-Oshodi Express Road, on Thursday.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the accident involved a truck carrying two 20-feet containers, a private tow truck and a towed Toyota Sienna.

Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of the agency, said investigations revealed that the tow truck broke down along the mentioned corridor and while efforts were being made by the operators to fix it, a truck carrying two 20-feet containers lost control and rammed into the tow truck and the Sienna where they were parked.

LASEMA said the articulated truck, which was on motion, developed mechanical problems and brake failure, which made it ram into the parked tow truck and the towed vehicle.

The truck assistant of the private tow truck died on the spot, the agency said.

The crash also left the towed Sienna damaged beyond recognition, after the two units of 20-feet containers fell on it. The towing truck was also affected by the crash, Mr Okunbor said.

“Unfortunately, the two containers fell off the truck and landed on the Toyota Sienna and the tow truck, leaving the motor boy of the truck dead at the spot and damaged the Sienna beyond recognition.

“However, the commodity has been evacuated by the Nigerian Police, Ijesha division before the arrival of LASEMA Response Team.

“The accidented truck, containers, tow truck and the Toyota sienna have all been evacuated from the road and placed on a layby with the Agency’s heavy duty equipment (Crane), and handed over to the police, road now free from traffic,” the agency said.