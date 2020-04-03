Days after testing ‘positive’ to COVID-19, UCH chief tests ‘negative’- Official

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University College Hospital (UCH), Jesse Otegbayo
The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University College Hospital (UCH), Jesse Otegbayo.[PHOTO CREDIT: Tribune]

Four days after he received his coronavirus test which indicated he was positive, the Chief Medical Director of University College Hospital, Jesse Otegbayo, has tested negative after undergoing another test, an official has said.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how Mr Otegbayo on Sunday announced that his result was positive.

Mr Otegbayo made the declaration in a statement he personally signed.

However, four days later, the hospital announced that a new test carried out on him (CMD), came out negative.

The Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Toye Akinrinlola, in a statement on Thursday, noted that the sample taken on Tuesday came out negative.

“I have the pleasure to announce that the repeat test of the UCH CMD, Professor Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo has returned negative. He had earlier tested it positive to the COVID- 19 Virus last Friday.

“Otegbayo had on Sunday personally said in a statement that he tested positive for COVID- 19 and admonished all those who had contact with him to go on self-quarantine.

“However, his samples were taken again on Tuesday, 31st March, 2020. Today, at about 3 p.m., the result came out negative.”

Mr Akinrinlola also disclosed that the results of the provost and deputy provost of the college of medicine, University of Ibadan, Ezekiel Olapade-Olaopa and Obafunke Denloye, were negative for COVID-19 after second tests.

Under medical ethics, health professionals and facilities cannot make public the names of patients and their medical conditions but such persons can go public with their health status.

Many personalities across the world, including Nigeria, have revealed their coronavirus test results to the public in recent weeks.

