Coronavirus: Oyetola signs regulation enforcing lockdown

Gboyega Oyeola [PHOTO: THISDAYLIVE]
Gboyega Oyeola [PHOTO: THISDAYLIVE]

The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has signed a regulation enforcing the lockdown in the state against the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Oyetola on Thursday, signed the Osun Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020, an executive order.

The law tackles transmission or dissemination of false information regarding COVID-19 and also prohibits anyone from violating the sit-at-home order in the state during the period of the lockdown.

More so, the promotion of unverified, untested, or unapproved cures, vaccines or other similar items that purport to cure, alleviate or reduce instances of persons infected with COVID-19, constitutes an offence

Offenders upon conviction are liable to a six-month imprisonment with an option of fine.

Osun State on Wednesday recorded nine cases of coronavirus. The latest discovery brings total cases of the deadly COVID-19 to 14 in the state.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.