Coronavirus: Oyetola signs regulation enforcing lockdown

The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has signed a regulation enforcing the lockdown in the state against the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Oyetola on Thursday, signed the Osun Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020, an executive order.

The law tackles transmission or dissemination of false information regarding COVID-19 and also prohibits anyone from violating the sit-at-home order in the state during the period of the lockdown.

More so, the promotion of unverified, untested, or unapproved cures, vaccines or other similar items that purport to cure, alleviate or reduce instances of persons infected with COVID-19, constitutes an offence

Offenders upon conviction are liable to a six-month imprisonment with an option of fine.

Osun State on Wednesday recorded nine cases of coronavirus. The latest discovery brings total cases of the deadly COVID-19 to 14 in the state.