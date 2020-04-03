Coronavirus: Ooni leads spiritual cleansing of Ife

Related News

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, imposed a curfew on Ife for spiritual cleansing against the coronavirus pandemic.

The curfew and cleansing took place between 8 a.m and 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Mr Ogunwusi made the announcement of the curfew through his town crier, Oyelami Awoyode, Wednesday evening.

He disclosed that there will be “Oro” (a Yoruba traditional cult) for spiritual cleansing of the ancient city.

This is coming two days after the monarch claimed to have a traditional cure for COVID-19. He said some African herbs will cure the disease.

This generated missed reaction among Nigerians on social media.

While some commended the monarch for coming out to speak on cure, many Nigerians who did not believe him knocked Mr Ogunwusi.

On Wednesday, Mr Ogunwusi’s town crier warned residents against working and walking in Ife on Thursday. Hence, residents were advised to stay home to avoid being used as sacrifice.

The town crier noted that the ‘oro” deity is no respecter of any individual irrespective of social status and whoever flouts the order would bear a grave consequence.

Areas in Ife where the cleansing took place include Sabo, Ilare, Iremo, Oja-ife, Ita-Osun, Ita-agbon, Iloro, Ilode, Iwara, Isale-agbara, Arubidi, and Ondo-road among others.

As at the time of filing this report, Nigeria has 184 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Twenty persons have been discharged and two persons died of the disease.