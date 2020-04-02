Coronavirus: Ondo govt declares two suspected cases negative

Related News

The Ondo State Government has said the two suspected Coronavirus cases, who were subjected to test, have come out negative.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, and made available to journalists on Thursday in Akure, the state capital.

“Ondo State is delighted to announce that the two suspected COVID-19 cases subjected to tests came out negative today, April 2.

“The suspected cases, who had contacts with confirmed cases, are from Ondo town and Akure, the state capital, respectively.

“Our current status, as one of the states free from the pandemic, should engender sobriety rather than complacency,” Mr Ojogo said.

The state government, therefore, urged all people in the state to be vigilant and ensure strict adherence with the directives put in place to stem the tide of COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state government had earlier ordered the closure of all markets and motor parks, while fumigation of major markets across the state has also commenced.

The government also ordered the closure of all link roads to neighbouring states, with effect from 6 pm on Thursday, as part of measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

