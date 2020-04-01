Coronavirus: Oyo NUJ launches special pass for journalists

NUJ logo
Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ logo [Photo credit: nuj.org.ng]

The Oyo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) said on Wednesday that it had launched a new pass for members covering the coronavirus in the state to aid easy movement.

A statement by the NUJ Chairman, Ademola Babalola, and Secretary, Sola Oladapo, announced the initiative on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The union in the statement advised security agencies to accord journalists carrying the card all the deserved courtesies.

The union had earlier initiated several measures and statements toward protecting members in the discharge of essential services.

“We have received several complaints of harassment by security agencies from members covering the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“This necessitated the need to produce a special pass signed by the NUJ Chairman to ensure smooth discharge of their duties.

“We are using this medium to call on security agencies in the state to accord journalists carrying this pass all the deserved courtesies,” the union said.

It said the effort was to halt all complaints of harassment by members while discharging their duties.

The union called on the management of media organisations to adopt online editorial meetings forthwith as a measure to protect members.

The NUJ further restated its call on journalists to stop all physical interviews and adhere to the precautionary guidelines issued by health professionals.

“Our members should endeavour to observe social distancing, regular hand washing with soap or frequent use of hand sanitisers,” it said.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

