Senator donates N10 million to Ekiti Govt to fight Coronavirus

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Opeyemi Bamidele, has donated N10 million towards containing the coronavirus pandemic in Ekiti State.

The senator made the disclosure of his donation to Ekiti State Government in a statement he issued in Abuja on Wednesday.

The senator’s gesture was coming barely 24 hours after Governor Kayode Fayemi announced an eight-man Support Account Committee to tackle the pandemic in the state.

Mr Bamidele represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The donation is my way of identifying with the state government and the people in combating the pandemic.

“This patriotic zeal is an additional step after all the 109 senators had resolved to donate half of our monthly salaries to the national COVID-19 Account.”

Mr Bamidele said he had given directive that N5 million should be given to the state’s COVID-19 committee, while another N5 million be given to the centrally coordinated COVID-19 food Initiative in the state.

He also called on well-meaning indigenes of the state to complement ongoing efforts of the Fayemi administration to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

He said: “I, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, have started by donating a sum of N10 million to fight the scourge.

“Other federal lawmakers from Ekiti will definitely do something in a matter of days as well.

“A sum of five million naira has been paid into the State’s COVID-19 account while the remaining five million naira will go into the centrally coordinated food drive initiative specifically targeted at the vulnerable population in the senatorial district.

“I am appealing to other illustrious leaders, sons and daughters of Ekiti to join hands with the state government by contributing sacrificially to the COVID-19 account to augment what government can mobilise.

“The House of Representatives members and senators from Ekiti had since last week been distributing hand sanitisers, hand washing soaps and buckets in their various constituencies.

“This came barely 24 hours after Governor Fayemi’s statewide broadcast where he appealed to well-meaning Ekiti stakeholders to join hands in waging war against coronavirus.

“This underscores the fact that the cord of unity among public officials remains strong and such strength is being deployed to develop human capital resources of our dear state,” he said.

(NAN)