Coronavirus: No patient needs ventilator in Lagos- Commissioner

Related News

The Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Akin Abayomi, said on Tuesday that none of the active cases of coronavirus infection in the state needs a ventilator, as none of the patients has severe symptoms of the infection.

The Commissioner, during an update on COVID-19 in the state, said the patients being managed at the Bio-security facility and Infectious Disease Centre Yaba have mild to moderate symptoms.

Mr Abayomi said out of the 66 patients that are being managed at the facility, none is showing symptoms of respiratory infections such as lung or kidney failure, neither is anyone showing any signs that they would die.

“Most of the patients are experiencing a mild to moderate degree of the illness, no patient requires ventilation at the moment. I will estimate that about 33 of the 66 are mild about 33 are showing moderate diseases characterised by severe fever, some -coughing, and general body pain,” he said.

Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of Health, had earlier said that Nigeria may not need ventilators for the treatment of coronavirus, and as such, shortage of ventilators in the country should not be of concern to Nigerians.

Mr Ehanire added that if the need for ventilators arises, the available ones will be moved to the states that need them.

Lagos State and the Federal Capital Territory have remained the states with the highest figure of confirmed cases of coronavirus with 81 cases in Lagos and 25 cases in Abuja, out of the total 135 cases.

Speaking on the availability of testing equipment in Lagos, the Commissioner said Lagos has excess testing capacity and does not require additional equipment at the moment.

“We still have an excess testing capacity, we have three reference laboratories in Lagos, each of those facilities is testing up to 50 per day, so we have about 150 tests per day. We are increasing that capacity by the day, hopefully we will be able to get to 200 and so on.”

The Commissioner also disclosed that Lagos State has not received any portion of Jack Ma’s donation to Nigeria because the state has enough capacity.

Lagos State has capacity at the moment and not under any stress in terms of access to PPE or testing capacities,” he said.

Mr Abayomi added that the state has recorded only eight new cases over the last two days and this is a slow increase rate compared to what is obtainable in other climes.

READ ALSO:

He said eight patients have been discharged having fully recovered and about 66 patients are presently on admission at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba.

“I will estimate that about 33 of the 66 are mild about 33 are showing moderate diseases characterised by severe fever, some – coughing, and general body pain,” he said.

The Commissioner said the state will not relent in its efforts to trace the contacts of the confirmed cases and curtail the spread of the infection.

“Other patients will be discharged in the coming weeks once they have two consecutive negative results,” he said.