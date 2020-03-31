Coronavirus: Baba Ijebu donates N300 million to Lagos

Related News

Keshington Adebutu, a businessman, on Monday, donated N300 million to the Lagos State Government for the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Also known as Baba Ijebu, Mr Adebutu, in a letter dated March 30, which he addressed to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the donation was his own way of assisting those who are down with the viral disease.

“On behalf of myself, my entire family and organisation, we commend the dynamic efforts of Your Excellency in bringing succor to the sufferers of COVID-19 in the state,” he said.

“As a token of our support to the victims, myself, family and organisation are donating a modest sum of N300 million towards which we have forwarded the necessary instruction and our Banker–Wema Bank Plc has transferred the sum into the dedicated UBA Account number 1022751273 of LASG COVID-19,” he said.

“Copies of our cheque and receipt of the payment are attached for easy reference,” Mr Adebutu stated.

First Bank of Nigeria Limited had announced the donation of N1 billion toward the joint effort by the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

Members of the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19, made of entrepreneurs like Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Tony Elumelu, Herbert Wigwe, Segun Agbaje and Jim Ovia had earlier announced their contributions to the fight.

They are working with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee.

Also, Billionaire businessman and one of Africa’s richest entrepreneurs, Mike Adenuga, on Monday, announced a donation of N1.5 billion to the initiatives to combat coronavirus in Nigeria.

Mrs Alakija, through her Famfa Oil, also donated N1 bil lion.