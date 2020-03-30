LASTMA chief, Chris Olakpe, is dead

LASTMA (Photo: channelstv.com)
LASTMA officials (Photo: channelstv.com)

Chris Olakpe, the Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA died in the early hours of Monday.

Isaac Adetimiro, the Director of Research and Statistics told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Olakpe “died in his sleep”.

“There was nothing like illness, he just slept and did not wake up,” Mr Adetimiro said.

Mr Olakpe, who died at age 66, had no prior illness that might have caused his death, PREMIUM TIMES was informed.

He was a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police before he assumed office as the CEO of LASTMA.

Mr Olakpe was born on June 5, 1954 and enlisted into the Nigerian Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent in July 1980.

He also belonged to international professional bodies including the International Association of Bomb Technicians (IABT, USA), the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP, USA), and others.

