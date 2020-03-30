Akure Explosion: Police IG sets up probe panel

Related News

The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, has set up a committee to investigate the cause of last Saturday’s explosion at Ilu-Abo in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Although no life was lost in the incident, it left a crater in the middle of the expressway, injured about a dozen persons and damaged several houses, including a church and a school.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operation), Abdulmajid Ali, made the stance of the police boss known on Monday while briefing the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on what the police had done so far on the matter.

Mr Ali visited the governor shortly after visiting the scene of the incident along Akure-Owo expressway. He said members of the committee include police officers from the Police Bomb Disposal Squad (Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit.

He was accompanied on the visit by the Director-General of Geological Survey Agency, Nigeria, Kaka Imam.

The DIG said he had visited the scene of the incident with his team, while officials of the geological survey agency had also taken a sample of the soil. He assured that the committee would come out with an acceptable report.

He commended the state governor for his display of maturity when he visited the scene, noting that the police were not sleeping on the issue and that they were working to unravel the mystery behind the blast.

The investigation is coming on the heels of controversies surrounding the preliminary report of the police which announced that the incident resulted from explosives being transported through the state to Edo State for industrial use.

Some groups in the state, including Afenifere and the Peoples Democratic Party, had expressed fears that the explosion could be the mastermind of people with the intention to cause harm to residents.

Yet another twist to the tales emerged when a team of researchers from Obafemi Awolowo University attributed the incident to a meteor.

A meteor is what happens when a meteoroid – a small piece of an asteroid – burns up upon entering earth’s atmosphere, creating a streak of light in the sky.

The researchers led by Adepelumi Adekunle, a professor of geophysics and earthquake engineering at OAU, concluded that the meteor impacted the location from “an angle of 43 degrees,” creating the huge crater found on the location.

Mr Akeredolu commended the Nigeria Police for the steps taken so far.

He said while he was not against other views, particularly from the OAU experts, who claimed that the incident was caused by an asteroid, he was still relying on the initial information he got from the Commissioner of Police.

“I am not saying the Professor was right or wrong and I am not making any conclusion,” he said.

“I have been speaking with some experts and they said if we were unable to find debris of the shattered truck within one kilometer radius from the spot of the incident, that shows the incident was not caused by explosive devices.

“Already, the debris of the truck that was carrying this explosive devices that created a very large crater on the express road, have been seen. This is not new; there are similar incidents with pictorial evidence.

“I am also relying on eyewitnesses’ accounts, particularly, the driver, who drove the vehicle and who is currently recuperating at our State Teaching Hospital, Akure.

“I am very sure that if it was an asteroid, the NASRDA would have picked this when coming to earth. This is not what we can hide. I am already in touch with the Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.”

The governor, however, called for calm, urging the people to wait for the results of tests being carried out on the site of the blast.