COVID-19: Osun, Ekiti govts order lockdown

Osun and Ekiti state governments have ordered a total lockdown of their states to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, in a statewide broadcast on Sunday morning, said the total lockdown will take effect from midnight on Tuesday.

He said there would be no movement of people during the shutdown, except for those on essential duties, such as health personnel, fire service, environmental officials, security personnel, power and water supply agencies, media and telecommunication officers.

“Following a review of our current situation, we have in addition to the subsisting measures taken in the past one week, decided to shut down all our boundaries, effective from midnight Sunday, March 29, 2020. In addition, a complete lockdown of the State will come into effect from midnight, Tuesday, March 31, 2020″

He said the government has mandated the state’s taskforce and security operatives to enforce the measures and advised the people to remain in their homes during the period of the lockdown.

“When an emergency occurs, such as the one at hand, the first priority of any responsive and responsible government is to respond effectively to protect its citizens. This is what we will continue to do,” Mr Oyetola said.

In the same vein, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, also in a statewide broadcast on Sunday, announced a curfew in the state from 7 a.m to 7 p.m daily for an initial 14-day period.

According to him, anyone who violates the order risks a six- month jail term. He said all routes to the state would be closed from Monday.

He said the strict order was a consequence of the poor compliance with earlier directives made to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.