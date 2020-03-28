Ondo Explosion: 13 people injured

People gathered at the site where the explosion happened in Akure. [PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter; Rayshell]
People gathered at the site where the explosion happened in Akure. [PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter; Rayshell]

Although personnel of the Police and the Army say they are still battling to unravel the cause of Saturday morning’s bomb explosion at Ilu Abo, in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, they have however confirmed that it was an accident.

They have also confirmed that the vehicle carrying the devices is buried underneath the crater created by the explosion.

Fears are also rife that some of the bombs buried may still be active and undetonated.

The fears were expressed by security agencies in their briefing to the governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The destroyed Possibility Church
The destroyed Possibility Church

They have asked residents of the community to steer clear of the vicinity to avoid further disaster should there be any explosion.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that 13 persons sustained varying degrees of injuries, while no deaths have been officially reported.

The Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, said the police was yet to ascertain the state of casualties, as investigations were still ongoing.

The explosion occurred on Saturday at about 1a.m., with the sound heard in the neighbouring towns along the stretch of the expressway, including the Akure Airport.

The explosion made so much impact as it destroyed the main road, creating a crater of about 15 feet deep and about 20 feet in diameter.

It also destroyed a number of buildings in the vicinity, some at a distance of about 100ft from the spot of occurrence.

READ ALSO: Ekiti PDP Crisis: Police unable to identify hoodlums who attacked secretariat

Notably, a worship centre known as The Possibility Church was destroyed by the explosion while the roofs of Aina Hawawu International College were completely damaged.

Fortunately, the students of the college which has boarding facilities, had gone on break following the closure of schools in the state as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other houses far away from the spot were also impacted as revealed in the damage on their roofs.

Other residences damaged
Other residences damaged

Mr Akeredolu, who addressed journalists after inspecting the damage done by the bomb, said he had been fully briefed by the heads of the security apparatus in the state.

He said the vehicle conveying the explosives was still buried deep under the crater, noting that there were concerns that some of the explosives might still be alive.

He said the police should be allowed to carry out the investigations and exhume the vehicle before further actions could be taken.

Meanwhile the crowd took a surge towards the crater to have a look, but the security men at the site made fruitless efforts to deter them.

Even with warnings that the odour coming out of the place could be poisonous did not discourage the crowd who thronged the place with cameras to see and record.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.