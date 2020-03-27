COVID-19: Lagos Assembly passes bill to combat virus spread

Related News

The Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA) on Thursday passed a bill to combat and stop the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

The House Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, made this known during its plenary in Lagos.

Mr Obasa noted that the bill, which had 25 sections in all, is titled, “A Bill for a Law to Combat and Stop the Spread of Coronavirus Pandemic in Lagos State and for Connected Purposes”.

He explained that the bill was initiated to reduce the spread of the deadly virus in the state and to further protect the residents from the virus.

The speaker said the bill would become a law after it had been assented by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill was passed through voice votes after the third reading by the lawmakers.

Earlier, the lawmakers before embarking on a two-hour recess, had taken the first and second readings of the bill.

The House, thereafter, committed to the Committee on Health Services of the House for further work and deliberations.

The speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Azeez Sanni, to prepare and send a clean copy of the bill to Gov. Sanwo-Olu for his assent. (NAN)