Lagos Assembly lifts suspension of four members

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday reinstated four of its members earlier suspended indefinitely over alleged misconduct and insubordination.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, made the announcement during the plenary in Lagos.

The House, had on March 9, passed a resolution sacking two of its principal officers and suspending two members indefinitely for alleged misconduct, insubordination and action that could destabilise the House.

The speaker announced the punitive measures following the voice votes by members present during the plenary.

He said the principal officers that were removed included the Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru and Deputy Majority Leader, Olumuyiwa Jimoh.

The speaker also announced the suspension of Moshood Oshun (Lagos Mainland Constituency II) and Kazeem Raheem Adewale (Ibeji Lekki Constituency II).

The offices of the four lawmakers in the House were subsequently locked by the Speaker on March 10.

Mr Obasa said on Thursday during plenary, that the House decided to lift their suspension following the intervention by the Governor’s Advisory Council and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The Governor’s Advisory Council and the National leader of our party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, have intervened in the crisis and directed that the House should reinstate the suspended lawmakers.

“The affected lawmakers are Mr Olumuyiwa Jimoh, who was the former Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Rotimi Abiru, the Chief Whip, Mr Moshood Oshun and Mr Raheem Adewale,” he said.

The speaker said the House still remained one big family as it had resolved the crisis between him and the aggrieved lawmakers through the party mechanism.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that their previous positions were not reinstated as the affected lawmakers had been assigned to another standing committee.

(NAN)