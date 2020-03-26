Covid-19: Akeredolu tests negative

Related News

A test conducted on the Governor of Ondo State on his coronavirus status has indicated negative.

The governor personally made the result public in his Twitter handle @RotimiAkeredolu, on Thursday.

Mr Akeredolu had refused to embark on self-isolation even though he was said to have met with persons who had tested positive to the virus.

On Wednesday, he denied reports that he had gone into isolation, when he appeared in public with the Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, to brief journalists on the measures to enforce the stay-at-home order in the state.

He, however, accepted to subject himself to a test, to ascertain whether he had the virus.

“Having received news that one of the persons at a meeting I attended tested +ve for #COVID19, I have willingly volunteered to get tested for #Covid19 in spite of the fact that many others at the said meeting tested negative, to make assurance doubly sure,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

“I am well & asymptomatic.”

The Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, also announced on Thursday that the result of the test was negative.

“This is to officially announce to all residents of the state and indeed, the world that the result of the test carried out on the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN is out. It’s negative,” he said.

“Recall that Mr Governor willingly offered to be tested on Wednesday morning after one of his earlier contacts had been confirmed to be positive.

“Mr. Governor encourages all to continue to be vigilant and adhere strictly to all regulations put in place to tackle this debilitating pandemic.

“We are taking measures that the disease does not enter our state; that is why we are calling on the public to follow the various directives of the state government on preventing the disease.”