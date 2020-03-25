Coronavirus: Ondo orders closure of markets

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Akeredolu]
The Ondo State Government has issued fresh measures to curb the spread of coronavirus with the immediate closure of all markets, malls and shops in the state.

A statement by the commissioner for information, Donald Ojogo, on Tuesday said the decision followed the executive council meeting which held on Monday, March 23, to stem the tide of the rampaging CIVID-19 pandemic.

He said under this fresh directive, which is for a period of seven days in the first instance, only the sale of life-saving and sustaining items like food, water and medicals shall be allowed.

“Similarly, Governor Akeredolu reiterates that the suspension of political gatherings and meetings is still in force,” the statement said.

“In this regard, any form of campaign for the forthcoming Local Government Election in the State should be discontinued for the meantime.

“And in furtherance of his resolve to deepen efforts under the present circumstances, Governor Akeredolu has equally directed the immediate cancellation of all official engagements.

“This directive includes courtesy calls and other engagements already approved and scheduled prior to this time; and shall suffice for a period of 14 days in the first instance.

“The Governor seeks the co-operation and understanding of all residents in the State as he works assiduously to keep the State safe from COVID-19.”

Enforcement

The governor, in his earlier announcements, had directed the security agencies to ensure the enforcement of directive across the state.

The police in Ondo State said on Tuesday that it would arrest any persons violating the shutdown order.

The immediate closure of the markets differs from that of Lagos which had given until Thursday to allow residents stockpile food items before the closure becomes effective on Friday.

However, according to the Ondo State government, residents would still be able to purchase food items during the period of the market closure.

Meanwhile, the police spokesman, Tee-Leo Ikoro, advised residents of Ondo State to adhere strictly to the directives of the state government.

Mr Ikoro also noted that should there be any suspicion on the health condition of any person living within a neighbourhood calls should be made to the Situation Room Control Centre Hotlines for Covid-19, Ondo State on the following numbers: 0800Covid19 – 08002684319; 0700Covid19 – 07002684319; 07001Covid19 – 070012684319.

Coronavirus factsheet

