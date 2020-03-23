Coronavirus: Osun Assembly suspends plenary, legislative activities for 16 days

The Osun House of Assembly on Monday suspended parliamentary activities and proceeded on 16 days break due to the global Covid 19 pandemic.

Its information committee chairman, Kunle Akande, stated this while briefing journalists shortly after Monday‘s session held at the assembly complex in Osogbo, the state capital.

Mr Akande explained that the decision was reached by the state lawmakers in line with the World Health Organization (WHO) advisory to keep social distancing.

“At a parliamentary session held this morning, 23rd March, 2020, the leadership and members of the 7th Assembly agreed that it will be difficult to maintain the World Health Organisation (WHO) social distancing standard in a populated work environment as the Assembly.

“The Assembly therefore wishes to announce the immediate suspension of all parliament activities, sessions, hearings for the next 16 days.

“Governor Gboyega Oyetola had on Friday ordered the closure of all public gathering including churches, mosques and schools to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus.

“With confirmed cases of 36 and one death by the NCDC, it is expedient for the assembly to suspend all gathering to prevent the possible spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

“We appeal to our people to observe all precautions of regular hand washing, use of hand sanitizer, observing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.

“We equally charge the state government under the leadership of Governor Gboyega Oyetola to strengthen its resolve in combating this menace and activate necessary emergency public health protocols,’’ the information committee chairman said.

