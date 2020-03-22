Coronavirus: Lagos tells 70% of its civil servants to stay at home

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed civil servants on graded 1 to 12 to stay at home for two weeks.

The governor gave this order on Sunday following an increase in the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria. Lagos is the most hit state with 19 of Nigeria’s 27 COVID-19 cases as at Sunday evening.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said that the “stay at home” order would last for an initial 14 days for civil servants from levels 1 – 12.

This order excludes civil servants in the health sector, waste management, fire services and other emergency response units.

“In addition to previous measures, I hereby direct that all public officers in the entire unified public service from grade level one to 12 which constitutes about 70% of our entire workforce should start at home from Monday, March 23, 2020, for fourteen days at the first instance.”

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the order will be reviewed as the situation progresses, enjoining civil servants in the category to comply with the order.

Two of Nigeria’s 27 COVID-19 cases have fully recovered while none has died.

The virus has caused over 13,000 deaths globally with over 300,000 people infected.

